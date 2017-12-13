David Moyes Admits Having Tough Conversations With West Ham Duo

David Moyes has revealed he had strong conversations with both Marko Arnautovic and Arthur Masuaku prior to their clash with Chelsea last weekend to try and mend their poor start to the season.

West Ham headed into the London derby having not won any of their previous eight Premier League games, with both Arnautovic and Masuaku coming under heavy criticism due to their performances in recent weeks.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Since his £20m summer move to the London Stadium, Arnautovic hasn't been able to replicate the types of performances at Stoke which earned him his big-money move, failing to score in any of his first 11 appearances for his new club. As for Masuaku, he is yet to cement his place in the starting XI after a run of inconsistent performances.

However whilst speaking with Football.London, Moyes revealed he had a stern talk with the pair prior to their clash with Chelsea in an attempt to fire up the players before the game. He said: “Arm around the shoulder, some tough words, a little bit of both really.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“I think ultimately you know, Marko came as a big signing and everybody knows he is a good player, he was at Stoke, so we had to make sure we got at least what he should there with us and if we get more, then even better.”

The talks clearly made an impact as Arnautovic's first goal of the season was enough to earn Moyes' first win as the Hammers boss against the defending Premier League champions. Masuaku was also praised by experts after the game for his impressive performance, providing pace and flair down the left wing.

Although the win still leaves the Hammers in the relegation zone, they will take some much needed momentum heading into their second London derby at the London Stadium within a week as they host Arsenal on Wednesday evening. A win against the Gunners could see them rise as high as 15th in the league.