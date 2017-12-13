Eric Dier Speaks Out About Tottenham's Wretched Form of Late and Says They Can Learn From Mistakes

Despite Tottenham's impressive 5-1 steamrolling of Stoke City last time out, it was the first league victory Pochettino's side had recorded in over a month.

Having looked like serious title contenders once again during the opening stages of this campaign, their recent run of poor from has seen them slip down to seventh in the table.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Tottenham's anchor in midfield Eric Dier opened up about Tottenham's recent struggles, and claimed his side can learn from their mistakes, while stating that this season's Premier League is the most competitive it's ever been.

"Whenever you go through bad periods, I think the most important thing is to learn from them and make sure they don't happen again.

"The manager's mentality never changes. The mentality is always to just keep working hard and keep improving.

"We're just trusting what we've always done and sticking to the basics.

He goes on to say how all of the Premier League's top six have made significant improvements to their squads this season, creating a much more competitive environment.

"Some of the teams in the top six have spent a lot of money and really improved their squads.

"It's extremely competitive at the moment and it's going to be the hardest season yet."

Eric Dier and co host South Coasters Brighton on Wednesday night, with the home side looking to build on last weekend's impressive display to kickstart their charge back to the top of the Premier League.