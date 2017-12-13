Eric Dier Speaks Out About Tottenham's Wretched Form of Late and Says They Can Learn From Mistakes

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Despite Tottenham's impressive 5-1 steamrolling of Stoke City last time out, it was the first league victory Pochettino's side had recorded in over a month. 

Having looked like serious title contenders once again during the opening stages of this campaign, their recent run of poor from has seen them slip down to seventh in the table.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Tottenham's anchor in midfield Eric Dier opened up about Tottenham's recent struggles, and claimed his side can learn from their mistakes, while stating that this season's Premier League is the most competitive it's ever been.

"Whenever you go through bad periods, I think the most important thing is to learn from them and make sure they don't happen again.

"The manager's mentality never changes. The mentality is always to just keep working hard and keep improving.

"We're just trusting what we've always done and sticking to the basics.

He goes on to say how all of the Premier League's top six have made significant improvements to their squads this season, creating a much more competitive environment.

 "Some of the teams in the top six have spent a lot of money and really improved their squads.

"It's extremely competitive at the moment and it's going to be the hardest season yet."

Eric Dier and co host South Coasters Brighton on Wednesday night, with the home side looking to build on last weekend's impressive display to kickstart their charge back to the top of the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters