Everton Boss Allardyce Lauds Kenny Displays as Right-Back Eyes Improved Contract

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Sam Allardyce has lavished praise on Jonjoe Kenny's performances for Everton as the youngster looks to be in line for a new contract.

The 20-year-old has admirably filled in at right-back for the injured Seamus Coleman since coming into the side back in October, and has been one of the stand out players for the Toffees so far this term.

Allardyce was quoted in the Liverpool Echo as he explained how Kenny had blown him away since he took up the reins at Goodison Park, and tipped his hat to the club's burgeoning youth academy for continuing to produce talents like the England Under-20 World Cup winner.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He said: “He’s been a huge bonus for filling in that position. He proved that (he belongs at Premier League level) before I came and he’s proven that to me in my short time because he doesn’t look out of place.

“It looks like it’s the place he’s comfortable in and for a young man to play at this level, under these pressures and look comfortable with it, is fantastic to him and to the club for bringing him through the Academy.”

Kenny only penned a new deal to remain with the Blues in September 2016 but, such as been the marvellous manner of his displays in the senior set up, the club are looking into the possibility of handing him improved terms.

The right-back has amassed 17 appearances in all competitions for Everton this term as he enjoys a breakthrough campaign into the first-team squad, and has been likened to Coleman's buccaneering style of play by a few Evertonians in recent weeks.

Kenny captained Everton's Under-23s side to the Premier League 2 title last season and has been touted as a future Toffees captain once the old guard depart L4 in the coming years.

