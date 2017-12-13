Hakan Calhanoglu Could Make January Move as Report Claims Turkish Star Is Unhappy at AC Milan

Turkish star Hakan Calhanoglu is said to have already grown disenchanted at AC Milan, despite only joining in the summer.

Calhanoglu, who is a free kick specialist, signed a four-year deal with Milan in July after making the €24m move from Bayer Leverkusen. Yet according to reports in Italy, the 23-year-old is already seeking a move away after a tough start at San Siro.

Despite his obvious talent, Calhanoglu has failed to make an impact at Milan. He has only started eight Serie A matches so far, scoring one goal and assisting another.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

It is now being reported that he isn't in the club's future plans and is already considered a waste of money, having been deployed in multiple positions and looking unsettled in all of them so far.





The player himself is reported to be very unhappy with life in Milan and is now keen to leave.

The Turkey international was a target for Premier League champions Chelsea during the summer, but joined Milan instead.

Hakan Calhanoglu ➡️ Andre Silva: Was the best assist ➡️ goalscorer combination in the group stages of the Europa League, with the partnership yielding 3⃣ goals



Full Europa League stats ➡️ https://t.co/CsAXk9unEe pic.twitter.com/3JIb0F4xSE — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 8, 2017

There have been no reports of the Blues circling back for him with a view to signing him in January. And it's also unlikely he'll leave San Siro so soon, on a permanent deal at least, with a loan switch more probable.

Milan, whose CEO admitted the club were too heavy handed in the summer transfer window, are also said to be considering shipping Andre Silva out on loan next month. The Portuguese attacker came in as a €38m summer purchase but, like Calhanoglu, hasn't lived up to his billing during a difficult first half of the season under Vicenzo Montella and now Gennaro Gattuso.

Silva has scored six goals in as many Europa League appearances. However, he has nothing to show for his nine outings in the league.