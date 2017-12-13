Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Bemoans Lack of Focus Following 3-1 Home Defeat to Chelsea

Huddersfield manager David Wagner bemoaned the a lack of focus from his players after a sloppy opening goal led to the Terriers being brushed aside 3-1 by the reigning Premier League champions Chelsea.

Huddersfield had frustrated their illustrious visitors for the first 20 minutes until a poor clearance from goalkeeper Jonas Jossl conceded possession to the Blues in a dangerous area and seconds later Tiemoue Bakayoko chipped the Dane to make it 1-0. From there the Blues dominated to leave Yorkshire with a quite comfortable three points.

Speaking on the club's official website, the German said: "We weren’t able to over perform in terms of concentration and focus. The first two goals were avoidable, this was only a lack of concentration and focus in these situations – and they used it."





He also believes that failure to find the first goal ultimately proved a key factor, saying: "Unfortunately, it wasn’t us who scored the first goal, this made it even more difficult, even if I thought the defensive shape was good."





Despite the defeat however, Wagner was relatively pleased with his side's display against one of Europe's best sides, adding: "This result will not affect us, we’ve played against Chelsea and we’ve lost 3-1. From my point of view, I think we’ve shown an average performance, we haven’t underperformed but we haven’t over performed."





Huddersfield will look to get back to winning ways with a tough trip to Watford on Saturday afternoon.



