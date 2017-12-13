Jurgen Klopp Explains Why Red-Hot Salah Was Substituted in Merseyside Derby Draw

Jurgen Klopp has outlined the exact reason why potential matchwinner Mohamed Salah was substituted in the 1-1 Merseyside draw with Everton.

The German came in for fierce criticism from some quarters for taking the scintillating Egyptian forward off the field with 20 minutes of the contest to go - a factor which some say led to the Toffees gaining confidence and equalising late on to snatch a share of the spoils.

Salah had given stand-in left-back Cuco Martina a tough time during his spell on the pitch and had also opened the scoring with a sumptuous goal, but Klopp told the Liverpool Echo that a possible injury was the reason that he opted to haul the 25-year-old out of the action.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He said: “I took Mo Salah off because he had a hamstring a little bit. Then everyone said ‘how can you take him off?’ and stuff like this. I don’t go out and say ‘yeah, but he is close to being injured.’

“He is not at the moment, thank God. Hopefully we took him off early enough.”

Klopp is hoping that Salah will be fit enough to play some part in Wednesday's clash with West Bromwich Albion at Anfield as he looks to get his side's domestic campaign back on track.

It's been some year for @22mosalah 🙌



⚽️ 34 goals for club and country

🔴 3x @LFC Player of the Month

👑 2x @ChampionsLeague Player of the Week

🏆 1x Premier League of the Month

🌍 BBC African Footballer of the Year! pic.twitter.com/ChVg8x1TSq — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 12, 2017

The Reds were frustrated by a resilient, well drilled Everton side at Anfield after bagging 12 goals in their previous two games, and will look to take their anger out on Alan Pardew's Baggies when they roll into town.

Salah has been in world class form since his £37m switch to Liverpool from Serie A giants Roma, with the BBC African Footballer of the Year netting a remarkable 19 goals in just 24 games.

His performances have led to plenty of praise from fans the media alike, and Liverpool will be desperate to keep their key man fit ahead of the fixture-packed festive period throughout the rest of the month.

