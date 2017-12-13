Jurgen Klopp Hints That Liverpool Will Not Give in to Emre Can's Contract Demands

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the club will not give in to Emre Can's contract demands, despite the fact that his current deal runs to a close at the end of the season.

The German has been locked in contract stand-off with the Merseyside club since the summer. Can's camp maintain that their qualms aren't with the wage offered, but rather the release clause which, according to the player, isn't high enough.

But now, Klopp has suggested that the club will refuse to budge on their offer, claiming that the contract is there to be signed:

“Whatever I could say about that is not for the press conference, we spoke about that already a lot of times." Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

“And I said that he can sign but the only difference from January is that he can also sign for another club, that’s all."

As of January, Can will be able to sign a new deal with another club. This would see the midfielder leave Anfield at the end of the season for free - something that might concern the Reds.

“For us there is no difference. As long as we don’t get the information that he’s signed for another club. there’s nothing to say about it.

“And I speak a lot to Emre, like other players too, but it’s pretty rare that I speak to him about the contract situation because I've gave already all the information that we can give."

The most prominent team linked with Can's name is Juventus, who are said to be big admirers of the Germany international.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters