Jurgen Klopp Hints That Liverpool Will Not Give in to Emre Can's Contract Demands

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the club will not give in to Emre Can's contract demands, despite the fact that his current deal runs to a close at the end of the season.

The German has been locked in contract stand-off with the Merseyside club since the summer. Can's camp maintain that their qualms aren't with the wage offered, but rather the release clause which, according to the player, isn't high enough.

But now, Klopp has suggested that the club will refuse to budge on their offer, claiming that the contract is there to be signed:

“Whatever I could say about that is not for the press conference, we spoke about that already a lot of times." Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

“And I said that he can sign but the only difference from January is that he can also sign for another club, that’s all."

As of January, Can will be able to sign a new deal with another club. This would see the midfielder leave Anfield at the end of the season for free - something that might concern the Reds.

“For us there is no difference. As long as we don’t get the information that he’s signed for another club. there’s nothing to say about it.

“And I speak a lot to Emre, like other players too, but it’s pretty rare that I speak to him about the contract situation because I've gave already all the information that we can give."

The most prominent team linked with Can's name is Juventus, who are said to be big admirers of the Germany international.