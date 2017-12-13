Jurgen Klopp Suggest Much More Action From Fringe Players in the Coming Weeks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has discussed the respective futures of his current fringe players, admitting that they will all have a role to play in the not so distant future.

As is part and parcel of the busy Christmas period, Premier League matches are flying in thick and fast, and plenty of squad rotation will be more than necessary for every club over the next few weeks.

And Liverpool are no different. Thankfully for Jurgen Klopp, he has a wide array of fringe players that he can turn to during the busy run of games, and it seems summer signings Dominic Solanke and Andrew Roberston are his priority:

“Dom Solanke showed why we see him as such an important person for our present and future,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo ahead of his side's match against West Brom on Wednesday.

“I loved his performance and what he did for the team; in my eyes it showed he belongs on this big stage.

“Andrew Robertson has been parked in the garage this season more than he would have liked certainly, but when he gets his chance he shows his quality.

“Dom and Robbo are two examples to pick from the weekend, but there are others not even on the teamsheet.

“Marko Grujic has such a great attitude. In training and when selected for the U23s he keeps reminding us he is there, waiting, and his engine is revving.

"Danny Ings got his first Premier League minutes for a very long time, I think maybe since the last league game of my first season here – and he proves time and time again he is full of spirit, fight and quality and is someone keen to contribute all the time.

“I am 100% sure they will all get their chance in this coming run of games and they must all be ready,” he added.