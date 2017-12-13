Lazio Midfielder Earns Surprise Barcelona Interest as January Transfer Window Nears

Former Liverpool and Malaga midfielder Luis Alberto's surprising resurgence has not gone unnoticed by Europes top clubs, with Barcelona reportedly keeping tabs on the in-form Lazio playmaker.

Marca claim that Alberto is on Barcelona's radar due to a string of successful performances in the Italian capital, which has seen him score four times and assist six in 15 appearances in 2017/18.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has had an exceptional season so far, contributing to a goal every 127 minutes this season - a fine return compared to Arsenal and former Barça star Alexis Sanchez's record of every 139 minutes.

Alberto, who can play across a front three or deeper in midfield, surprised some in his home land when selected by the national team back in November. He achieved his first international cap in a 5-0 victory over Costa Rica, where he featured for the last 16 minutes of the fixture in Malaga.





However, while some fans may not be entirely familiar with the rising star, it appears Barcelona's recruitment team certainly are.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Alberto's career revival at Lazio follows disappointing spells at Liverpool, Sevilla and Malaga, while the player himself even revealed that he once considered quitting the game altogether.

The attacking midfielder, who would constitute a much cheaper alternative for Ernesto Valverde's team than Philippe Coutinho in the January window, already has a history with Barcelona, having played for their B team on loan in 2012. He enjoyed a successful one year stay at the club, making 38 appearances and scoring eleven goals.