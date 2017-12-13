Manchester United's Twitter Response to Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Sends Fans Into Hysterics

Manchester United have sent fans into a frenzy following their reply to Toni Kroos on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

The Red Devils have long been associated with a move for the German passing wizard, and David Moyes actually announced in 2014 that the club had come close to signing the Madrid midfielder, before any deal eventually fell through.

So you can imagine how excited some fans may have become from this.

It all stemmed from a Twitter Q&A held by the 27-year-old, in which Kroos was posed a question on who he considered the better out of English trio Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

The fan asked:

"Being a top midfielder, who's the best out of Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes? #AskToni"

Kroos replied with the latter - Paul Scholes, and the player's former club obviosult felt the need to step in...

Of course, any exchange on Twitter is taken way overboard every time, so the anticipated 'sign Kroos' calls were made immediately.

Kroos to United confirmed — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale22) December 12, 2017

ANNOUNCE TONI KROOS — dave (@Guihcharito) December 12, 2017

Though Mourinho will undoubtedly strengthen his side in the January transfer window after Christmas, Kroos may be slightly out of reach. Instead, the Red Devils are reported to be eyeing up Mesut Ozil as their primary target.

Kroos' compatriot and Germany teammate is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, and United could sign him for a cut-price fee, or even offer him a deal to sign him in the summer - which would cost them nothing.

With that said, perhaps Mourinho's history with Kroos at Real Madrid could work to the manager's advantage...