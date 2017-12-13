Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Why Spurs Will Be Under More Pressure to Win a Trophy Next Season

Mauricio Pochettino has explained why Tottenham will be under more pressure to win an elusive trophy next season when they move to their new stadium.

A dip in form has seen Spurs slip outside the Premier League's top four and 18 points behind league leaders Manchester City, although they have impressed in the Champions League.

Pochettino has insisted that, despite the increased expectation on his side, there is no disappointment over the campaign so far.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“I think, for me, it's a step up doing what we did in the Champions League,” Pochettino said, quoted by the Independent. “To get more experience in a team that has never before won trophies or was so far away from competing in the top four.

"The last two seasons we were there, fighting for the Premier League and now I think last night [drawing Juventus in the last 16] was so important to feel from the fans how they are so proud about the team. They had the chance to face Real Madrid, the best team in the world, with the hope that we can beat them.

"That is a great experience that we need to be aware what happens when you compete at a high level with the pressure. That it's not only to compete, but after two seasons we add, 'to compete is ok but no we must win, we must win a trophy.'

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"That is completely different. After two seasons, now it's, 'compete plus win trophies'. I think it's step by step to build. In our project it's [about] time to build, add more quality, be clever in the transfer market, don't make mistakes.

"Our project is step by step, slowly slowly but consistent in all this time but try one day... And of course one day when we arrive to new stadium, everything will be different. And in that moment [we must] to try to win.”

He added: "We're not frustrated. we're not disappointed in our project. I think City is doing so well but I think in our project we're in a good process, we're on time.

"For us, it's so important to finish the new stadium, the facilities here and that will be a massive boost for the team, for everyone. To try now after to achieve everything we want. In the end, everyone wants to win trophies in every competition."