Napoli Reach Agreement With Atletico Madrid Defender Amid Reported Competition From Liverpool

Napoli have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko, according to a report in Corriere dello Sport.

The Croatian defender has agreed terms with the Serie A club, but it remains to be seen whether they will meet the €25m demands.

Vrsaljko has requested to leave Atletico having struggled to establish himself in the Spanish capital.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The 25-year-old can play at both right-back and left-back, and Napoli are in need of cover for the injured Faouzi Ghoulam, who is a long-term absentee .





However, Liverpool have also been linked with Vrsaljko with manager Jurgen Klopp believed to be an admirer of his talents. The Reds may well be willing to cough up the desired amount for his services, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Premier League, 16 points adrift of table toppers Manchester City.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Having drawn Porto in the Champions League round of 32, the Reds will be determined to make it into the last 16 of the prestigious European competition - something that Vrsaljko's side Atletico will miss out on having already been knocked out.

“Sime is a big player and all big players have a value,”Atletico boss Simeone has said. “We are happy when other clubs look at our players, this is normal and it is positive for us.

“The truth is Sime has been injured and when he has played for us he has done very well, but it is a fact that Juanfran has done superbly also.”