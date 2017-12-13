New West Brom Boss Alan Pardew Admits Interest in Signing Out-of-Favour Liverpool Striker

Alan Pardew has admitted his interest in signing another striker to bolster his attacking line for West Brom, with Liverpool striker Danny Ings among the candidates.

25-year-old Ings joined the Merseyside team in the summer of 2015 in a dream move from Burnley, after a 11-goal debut campaign in the Premier League with the Clarets. However, his career has suffered badly due to long-term injuries and he has only appeared a disappointing seven times in the Premier League for Liverpool.

However, Ings is regaining his fitness and made a cameo in the Reds 1-1 home draw with Everton at the weekend. While he may never break into Jurgen Klopp's first team, the Telegraph have reported that Ings will be in high demand once the January transfer window opens, with Alan Pardew's West Brom prime candidates.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

West Bromwich Albion currently sit 18th in the table and new manager Pardew is keen to add goals to his side's game in order to guide the Baggies away from the relegation zone.

"I'd be foolish not to say I don't like Danny Ings because I quite like him. It's a shame about his injuries, he's had to battle back and everyone wishes him well," Pardew said, when asked about the former Burnley forward.

Since the beginning of the season, West Brom have hugely underperformed within the attacking department, contributing only 12 goals all campaign - the second fewest of any top flight team in 2017/18.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, West Brom are not the only side who are interested in Ings's signature, with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace also said to have an eye on the player.

"I like Danny Ings of course, but I like lots of players," the Crystal Palace manager was quoted as saying about the forward.

Liverpool take on West Brom at Anfield on Wednesday night in the Premier League. However, due to the scintillating form of Liverpool's attacking front line, it's unlikely that Ings will feature against his potential suitors.