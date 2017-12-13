Out of Favour Inter Striker Gabriel Barbosa Wanted Back by Brazilian Club Santos

Inter Milan's Gabriel Barbosa - also known as Gabigol - is wanted back by the club that let him go, Santos, who are in talks to bring back the Brazilian forward as the player seeks more playing time.

Barbosa arrived at Inter from Santos in the summer of 2016 for the fee of €33.5m, but has struggled to establish himself in the Italian team.

According to Globoesporte (via Football Italia), Brazilian club Santos are willing to take back the striker, but will require for Inter to cover the large proportion of his wages.

Since his arrival, Barbosa has yet to start a single Serie A game, which prompted a loan move to Benfica. However, even at Benfica he has faced the same struggles to find playing time, only clocking 43 minutes across competitions for the Portuguese side.

it is likely that Benfica are to cut Barbosa's loan contract short in January, meaning that he'll have to return to Inter Milan. Though, Luciano Spalletti will struggle to find a place for him in his competitive side who currently leads the Serie A.

The only way out for the 21-year-old Brazilian is for another loan move, but this time to a more familiar place, Santos. Chinese side Jiangsu Suning are also vying for Barbosa, though the player isn't keen on a move to China.





Before his big move to a European team, at Santos Barbosa scored 24 goals across 83 appearances for the Brazilian side, and will hope to return to recapture the form that once sent European clubs sniffing for his talents.