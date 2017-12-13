Pep Guardiola 'Sorry' for Celebrations as FA Demand Statements Over Derby Bust-Up

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that his side were right to celebrate after Sunday's derby win over Manchester United.

The league leaders secured all three points at Old Trafford thanks to an early second-half goal from Nicolás Otamendi. 

However, most of the post-match talk has been surrounding a fracas after the match that left  Mikel Arteta with a cut above his eye and José Mourinho covered in water and milk - something the Football Association are now investigating.

"If we were not correct then I apologise to all of Manchester United - our intentions was not that," Guardiola said in a press conference, as reported by ESPN

"It was to celebrate inside the locker room. If the people cannot understand that then I'm sorry.

"We won a derby - if we offended United - not just one player, not José [Mourinho] - Manchester United, then I apologise. Sometimes United made a lot of celebrations in the past over City. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"All the managers celebrate sometimes and exceed. But it didn't happen. We have to enjoy those moments."

City also came under fire from some supporters for their celebrations with the travelling fans immediately after the final whistle, something that has become the norm for Guardiola after his time in charge at Bayern Munich.

"To celebrate with your fans is part of it. In Germany everyone goes over if you win or lose," the Manchester City boss added.

"I said when I arrived that winning or losing, you have to go over when you are away to say thank you. The last action was in the corner and we celebrated there in a normal way - nothing exceptional."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters