Pep Guardiola 'Sorry' for Celebrations as FA Demand Statements Over Derby Bust-Up

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that his side were right to celebrate after Sunday's derby win over Manchester United.

The league leaders secured all three points at Old Trafford thanks to an early second-half goal from Nicolás Otamendi.

However, most of the post-match talk has been surrounding a fracas after the match that left Mikel Arteta with a cut above his eye and José Mourinho covered in water and milk - something the Football Association are now investigating.

This bust-up in the tunnel at Old Trafford today. It wasn't handbags: Mikel Arteta was left with blood pouring down face. Bottles as well as punches thrown. Romelu Lukaku prominently involved, according to witnesses. — Daniel Taylor (@DTguardian) December 10, 2017

"If we were not correct then I apologise to all of Manchester United - our intentions was not that," Guardiola said in a press conference, as reported by ESPN.

"It was to celebrate inside the locker room. If the people cannot understand that then I'm sorry.

"We won a derby - if we offended United - not just one player, not José [Mourinho] - Manchester United, then I apologise. Sometimes United made a lot of celebrations in the past over City.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"All the managers celebrate sometimes and exceed. But it didn't happen. We have to enjoy those moments."

City also came under fire from some supporters for their celebrations with the travelling fans immediately after the final whistle, something that has become the norm for Guardiola after his time in charge at Bayern Munich.

"To celebrate with your fans is part of it. In Germany everyone goes over if you win or lose," the Manchester City boss added.

"I said when I arrived that winning or losing, you have to go over when you are away to say thank you. The last action was in the corner and we celebrated there in a normal way - nothing exceptional."