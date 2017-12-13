PHOTO: Chelsea Legend John Terry Spending Injury Lay-off Playing on Personalised Gold Monopoly Board

Christmas is of course of a time for family, for merriment and indeed for epic novelty gifts.

Chelsea legend John Terry has always bared the gold standard amongst Blues fans during his 19-year career in West London, but his latest unveiling will surely take some beating - that even the most bizarre shopaholic could only dream of imagining up.

The 37-year-old Aston Villa defender posted on social media how he is spending his current injury lay-off in Birmingham, by whiling away the hours on his own personalised Gold monopoly board.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Terry can be seen indulging in one of his favourite gaming-related pastimes:

Family Monopoly last night in the TERRY household. Well done @sum26terry 🏆 @toniterry26 @georgie26terry #JT #26 A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Dec 12, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

As the former 78-cap England centre-back gets embroiled in what was no doubt a heated and epic metaphorical trip around the streets of London, Terry's initials can clearly to seen front-and- centre in a gold 'JT' motif, with his current number '26' also in view.

If that was not the most garish statement, the board, property lettering and playing pieces were all bedecked in what was probably fools pyrite - though Terry may protest that idea.

Even the die, houses and hotels were covered in what might have fetched a kings' ransom in ol' London town. In fact the only items that weren't golden were the cards and - perhaps rather surprisingly - the playing money itself (though perhaps the money at stake was in fact pound sterling instead).

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Terry has been looking for things to fill his time during his first season with the Villans, after the defender sustained an injury during the game against Sheffield Wednesday in early November, as Steve Bruce's men eye a spot in the playoffs come May.

The defender will be a key part of that promotion push in the new year, but for now at least, his main priority is bankrupting his loved ones on the monopoly board.

The only question that remains is, was Terry the iron or the ship? No, of course, he was the boot..