Real Madrid Prepared to Offer Arsenal Fringe Star in Bid to Lure Alexis Sanchez to Spain

Real Madrid could be set to offer Arsenal Lucas Vazquez in order to sweeten the deal in trying to lure Alexis Sanchez away from the Emirates.

That is according to Spanish rumours site Don Balon, who report that Sanchez is now Real Madrid's number one target, while Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger may consider an offer that provides a ready made replacement.





While Sanchez's future remains shrouded in mystery, reports in Spain emerged last week that Vazquez relations with manager Zinedine Zidane had hit a new low after being left out of the team.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However, while many assumed that Vazquez's time at the Santiago Bernabeu was all but over, he returned to the side for Saturday's 5-0 hammering of Sevilla, contributing an assist in a devastating first half performance from Real.





The 26-year old is into his third season at the Spanish giants, but the arrival of Alexis would limit his first team chances.





The hammering of Sevilla wasn't enough for Real Madrid to move from fourth place as they remain behind Barcelona, Valencia and Atlético Madrid.





They now face a trip to West Ham tonight before Newcastle visit the Emirates on Saturday.