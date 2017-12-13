Ronaldo Comments on Real's Famed 'BBC' & Club's Chances of Club World Cup Success

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his eagerness to see Real Madrid's famed 'BBC' front three play together again ahead of the FIFA Club Wold Cup.

Ronaldo and his attacking teammates Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale struck fear into opposition defences when they were at the height of their games in seasons gone by, but the trio haven't had much luck together so far this term.

Bale has had to battle against a series of niggling injuries while France international Benzema has contended with poor displays and criticism from fans, but Ronaldo told beIN Sports (h/t Marca) that he hoped to see the three of them playing at their scintillating best again in the near future.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

He said: "I like that the squad is complete, not only with Karim and Gaz.

"I like that there are no injuries, it is a good sign, a sign that we are all together and that the squad is very good. It would be great if BBC played together again."

Real face off against Al Jazira in Wednesday's semi-final clash knowing that a place in the final against Brazilian giants Gremio is at stake after they saw off Pachuca 1-0 in the other last-four bout.

Los Blancos have won the trophy two times in the past three seasons - once under former boss Carlo Ancelotti and last season under Zinedine Zidane - and Ronaldo admitted that it would be a huge fillip to the Spanish giants if they could make it three wins from three tournaments.

He added: "It is a very important tournament for us. It's obviously a pleasure to play it because you can only do it if you've won the Champions League.

"I've had the chance to win the Club World Cup with Real Madrid and also with Manchester United.



KARIM SAHIB/GettyImages

"It's a competition that I like a lot. What I want is to win and if it's possible to score and help the team win this cup."

Ronaldo, who has notched 14 goals in 19 appearances this season, will hope to cap a glittering year with the Club World Cup following La Liga, Champions League and Ballon d'or triumphs.

