Sam 'the Scrooge' Allardyce Cancels Everton Christmas Bash Due to League Position

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Everton players will have to wait until at least the new year to let their hair down, with new boss Sam Allardyce adamant that the Toffees must first move further away from the relegation places before they can celebrate anything.

 According to The Telegraph, Allardyce has promised the squad that once they are in a better league position he will make alternative arrangements, but that the proposed festive party scheduled for next Monday will now not be happening. 

“Yes I’ve stopped the Christmas party because it is not needed at the moment because of the position we were in when I first arrived here,” said Allardyce.

“I told the players I will pay them back when they come out of Christmas and into January and we will socialise and they can go and socialise at the right time."

Everton have already shown a marked improvement under Allardyce, with two wins and a draw in the Merseyside derby since his arrival, and the Toffees boss is clearly determined to keep this form going over the festive period without his players becoming distracted. 

“It’s off until there is a period of time when we are in a very good position", he added, "...I don’t want a phone call telling me you’ve been in trouble because you will be in even more trouble with me than you are wherever you are out there’.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

This is not the first time a Premier League manager has decided against Christmas celebrations. Slaven Bilic, the ex-West Ham boss, was one of those who decided last season that a Christmas party would be inappropriate, as reported by Sky Sports

West Ham's form did improve over the festive period, with three wins from four games in the second half of December, and Allardyce will be hoping for similar form from his Everton side following his decision.

