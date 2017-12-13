Sean Dyche Compares Burnley to Title-Winning Leicester After Late 1-0 Win Against Stoke

Sean Dyche compared Burnley to the 2015-16 Premier League title-winning Leicester team after his side's 1-0 win over Stoke.

Substitute Ashley Barnes netted a late winner as the Clarets rose to fourth on Tuesday night, surpassing Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, all of whom play on Wednesday, to sit in the Champions League qualifying spots.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Dyche said it is important for the club's fans to have dreams and praised his players for finding a new way to win.





He said: "It's a run of results and a start which the fans are enjoying and rightly so. Football is about realities but also about dreams.





"It's a tough task for us winning games at this level but Leicester blew the roof off dreams in football - there's no bold statement from me on that. Tonight was a different style of getting a result. It was an ugly game at times in harsh conditions.

"The game was as ugly as the weather, but it's one of the most pleasing results of the season." pic.twitter.com/A1cJhqJKdL — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 12, 2017

"We found a way to win and a real fine goal. Sometimes that's football. We're not the real deal, we're a side that are improving.

"We've got an aligned thinking here, there's no superstars, no favourites from me. I believe in all of them. We've got a group of people - there's a belief in everything we do here."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

When asked whether Burnley could qualify for European football, Dyche added: "I think there's enough people saying good things. I keep reality because this division will eat you alive. We're having a real go at what we can achieve this season.

"I'm not being negative. I'm a realist, there's a lot of challenges coming our way. The fans and the town have got to enjoy these times, why wouldn't you?

"A lot of psychology goes into some of our planning. I want the players to know that they can grow here, develop as players and get results. We are moving forward each season."