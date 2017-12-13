Stoke Boss Mark Hughes Insists 'Burnley Did Not Deserve to Win' After Late 1-0 Loss at Turf Moor

Stoke manager Mark Hughes claimed Burnley did not deserve to win after his side lost 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Ashley Barnes' late strike consigned the Potters to a second consecutive Premier League defeat on Tuesday, despite an improved performance after the 5-1 thrashing at Tottenham on Saturday.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking as quoted by BBC Sport, Hughes praised his players and admitted the substitution of Kurt Zouma, who left the pitch with a hamstring problem, was a big blow.

He said: "I thought the lads were fantastic and matched everything Burnley threw at us. I thought when we were able to get the ball down, we were the team trying to create openings in wide areas and get good balls in."





Regarding Barnes' goal, Hughes added: "Another long ball goes into our box and it drops fortunately for the lad. It's hard to take, Burnley didn't deserve to win, clearly.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I'm pleased with what we produced tonight. We felt the loss of Kurt Zouma. If we'd have kept Ryan and Kurt they'd have dealt with that situation.

"We've got a big game at the weekend now, we need more of the same and maybe a bit of luck. In the end they've got the break that their endeavour and determination deserves I suppose.

"At the moment the luck is going for them and they were fortunate today. The result isn't what we wanted. We wanted to get a positive result. We need a little bit of fortune to go our way."