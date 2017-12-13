VIDEO: BVB Post Footage of Reus Working With the Ball as He Looks to Make Return From Injury Layoff

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus is making strides in his recovery, having started working with the ball again.

The German suffered knee ligament damage during Dortmund's DFB Cup final win against Eintracht back in May, undergoing successful surgery in June and getting ruled out until 2018.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

He has been working very hard as he aims to get fit again, firstly starting on the treadmill and then moving on to individual training.





As shown in the video below, he is now working with the ball in BVB's Footbonaut training room, which could be an indication of a return to full training before the end of the year.

⚽️ Guckt mal, wer alles wieder den Ball am Fuß hat... pic.twitter.com/o0JxTa4w4E — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 13, 2017

Reus, whose career has been plagued with serious injuries, has said that he would give all his money away to be healthy again.





"As top players, we earn a lot of money, but sometimes we pay a hefty price with our health,” he said in an interview with GQ magazine back in October. “I would give away all the money to be healthy again, to be able to do my job. To do what I love: to play football."