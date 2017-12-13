VIDEO: BVB Post Footage of Reus Working With the Ball as He Looks to Make Return From Injury Layoff

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus is making strides in his recovery, having started working with the ball again.

The German suffered knee ligament damage during Dortmund's DFB Cup final win against Eintracht back in May, undergoing successful surgery in June and getting ruled out until 2018.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

He has been working very hard as he aims to get fit again, firstly starting on the treadmill and then moving on to individual training.


As shown in the video below, he is now working with the ball in BVB's Footbonaut training room, which could be an indication of a return to full training before the end of the year.

Reus, whose career has been plagued with serious injuries, has said that he would give all his money away to be healthy again.


"As top players, we earn a lot of money, but sometimes we pay a hefty price with our health,” he said in an interview with GQ magazine back in October. “I would give away all the money to be healthy again, to be able to do my job. To do what I love: to play football."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters