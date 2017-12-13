VIDEO: Tunnel Cam Shows Klopp & Milner's Frustration Directly After Merseyside Derby

The camera installed in Liverpool's tunnel at Anfield has captured the manager and vice captain's bubbling rage at the officiating during the game, with Jurgen Klopp's and James Milner's emotions running high directly after the 1-1 draw.

The pair were evidently unconvinced by the validity of Everton's second-half penalty, which ultimately prevented the reds from triumphing over their bitter rivals.

In the below video, via LFC TV, both Klopp and Milner were both caught losing their temper after the final whistle.



Milner was one of the first players off the pitch, and immediately protested his frustrations, sardonically despairing: "How soft was that to decide that game?"

The German tactician followed soon after, crying out: "Unbelievable, really."

The contentious moment came when Dejan Lovren was adjudged to have pushed Dominic Calvert-Lewin inside the penalty area, in a soft but undoubtedly clumsy coming together.

The former Manchester United Captain Wayne Rooney stepped up and slotted the penalty, adding to Liverpool's woes, and their deserved three points were wrestled away from them.

However, Klopp was not satisfied with just the previous outburst, as he continued to contest the decision during his icy post-match press conference.

Giving the journalists present a similar experience to the officials before him, Klopp bemoaned: "The hand is like this on the back [motions with hand]. You saw it.



"If you think it's a penalty then do it, say it. It's a penalty in your opinion? Is it a penalty in your opinion? Is it a penalty in your opinion?"

Liverpool will now look to bounce back from this dispiriting draw when they face West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Wednesday night, and they'll expect nothing less than all three points from Alan Pardew's side.

