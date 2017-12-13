Watford Boss Marco Silva Rues His Side's Missed Chances After Palace Comeback to Win 2-1

Watford manager Marco Silva was left frustrated at his side's inability to kill off the game and instead allow Crystal Palace back into it to win 2-1 in Tuesday evening's Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park.

The Hornets went 1-0 up in the third minute thanks to Daryl Janmaat's header, but goals from Bakary Sako and James McArthur in the dying moments meant Palace came away with all three points.

Speaking to the Hertfordshire Mercury in his post-match press conference, Silva said: "We should win this match. We must win it given how we played until 80 or 85 minutes, we were leading 1-0 but we must score more.

"We had two clear chances, one without the keeper and one with the keeper - at this level we need to score. We created chances and Gomes didn't have to make one save until 80 minutes.

"We had chances to score more and we didn't. We must score at this level because if you do everything in the right way and are in the right position, if you create chances, what more can do you?

"You need to put the ball in the net. It's what you do to win the match. They had two chances and they scored two goals.

"With ten men everything changed and they believed - the red card gave them belief. We should do better though because we were like we planned it and in a good position.

"For both goals we had two on one against Zaha, like we planned it and we prepared. We must block the player there and stop him getting the cross here."

Although disappointed by Tom Cleverley's red card in the 86th minute which arguably changed the course of the game, Silva refused to blame the player for the defeat: "I'm sure he thought he'd take the ball before the opponent. It's not because of Tom that we lost this game. Until that moment we should have scored two goals."





The defeat was Watford's second away loss in four days after Saturday's poor showing at Burnley, but they'll look to bounce back against Huddersfield at Vicarage Road on Saturday.