West Ham Boss David Moyes Wants Arsenal Duo in January to Help in Relegation Fight

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

West Ham United boss David Moyes has admitted his interest in two Arsenal players ahead of the derby clash between the two sides at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

According to the Mirror, the Scotsman has set his sights on England midfielder Jack Wilshere and French striker Olivier Giroud, and believes the two players could be just what his side need in January to help drag the Hammers out of the bottom three.

Speaking about Wilshere, Moyes said: "I think Jack Wilshere would be someone who we’d have to look at, if he was available.

“I also want to make sure we’re looking at players who’ve got time and who can be at the club for a long period and not just in for a short period."

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-NORWICH

On Giroud, Moyes was less forthcoming, saying he was 'interested', but also adding: "We’ve got a lot of strikers, so I think for us to be linked to a lot of strikers at the moment might not necessarily be the right thing."

Following the Hammer's huge win against Chelsea at the weekend they now lie in 19th place, but only one point off 17th place Crystal Palace with a game in hand. 

The addition of two experienced internationals would certainly be a boost in January, but it remains to be seen whether the players would want to leave Arsenal.

Wilshere is a life-long Gunners fan and has previously stated he has no desire to leave the club, but with a World Cup looming around the corner he may feel first-team football is more likely at West Ham.

Giroud, meanwhile, is in a similar position, having not started a league game all season. He himself is battling for a place in France's World Cup squad, and may see game-time at West Ham as his best chance of forcing a way in. 

Arsene Wenger has previously claimed he wants to keep Giroud at the club, but with Alexandre Lacazette likely to start the majority of games, Giroud may feel the time is right to move on. 

More Soccer

