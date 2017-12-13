West Ham Stopper Joe Hart Again Faces the Bench Again as David Moyes Sticks With Adrian in Goal

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

West Ham boss David Moyes has made the bold decision of not upsetting the balance of his side, as they host Arsenal this evening. 

Moyes' apprehension not to alter his team signifies that he will stick with Adrian in goal, in turn meaning that Joe Hart will once again miss out on the starting goalkeeping role.  

Hart was dropped over the weekend for West Ham's impressive home victory against Chelsea. Adrian replaced the Englishmen at the helm, and impressed thoroughly ensuring a clean sheet as well as Moyes' first win as Hammers boss. 

Ahead of another London Derby clash with Arsenal, Moyes looks to remain loyal to Adrian in goal, confirming in the pre-match press conference that Hart will be benched for Wednesday night's game.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-CHELSEA

Moyes said (via Football.London): "Joe [Hart] for all his career has been number one wherever he has been and there is someone else who has worked along side him.


"At this moment in time, Adrian is in goal, he played well and Man City and he did so again on Saturday against Chelsea."

Last week, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spoke of the effects Hart being dropped could have on his England career. Carragher stated that Hart will have to do all he can to regain his starting role at West Ham, or risk losing out at next year's World Cup.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Though, Moyes was optimistic about Hart being given another chance later on in the season. He added: 


"He is a really good guy Joe, good in the dressing room and he is good with his level of experience - the games and competitions he has played in and he will play a lot of games for West Ham between now and the end of the season.

"I am fortunate to have two good goalkeepers and at this moment in time, Adrian has the jersey."

