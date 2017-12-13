West Ham Willing to Sell Defender Reece Oxford in January Transfer Window

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Reports from the Sun suggest that West Ham are willing to sell defender Reece Oxford in the January transfer window. The newspaper claim that David Moyes is prepared to shift the 18-year-old defender to his current loan side, Borussia Monchengladbach, who he signed a one-year deal with.

The West Ham youngster joined the German side in the summer on a one year deal in order to gain first-team football on a regular basis, as it would be key in his development at such a young age.

Oxford was set to return to the Hammers in January after failing to make a significant impact in Germany, however, he has managed to turn things around, opening up the possibility of a permanent move away from East London in January.

Reports suggest that West Ham will be open to offloading their youngster for a cut-price of £6m which could be agreed by Monchengladbach just after the new year.

RB Leipzig previously had a £10m bid rejected by the Hammers when they tried to swoop in two years ago, however, it seems as though the youngster will be leaving at almost half the price he was valued at back then.

Oxford previously only made one appearance for the German side's senior squad since his arrival in the summer but was given his first start of the season on Tuesday as his side took on Freiburg.

The 18-year-old has been one of the biggest success stories of West Ham's academy in recent years and a sale of just £6m may come back to haunt the former Manchester United boss.

The loan deal was initially put in place for the youngster to gain valuable first-team experience, therefore it is incumbent that the East London side blocks any move for a permanent deal as he could be a huge part of their future.

West Ham were once adamant that their young starlet would remain at their club but it appears his value at the club has decreased with the emergence of other key youngsters, such as Declan Rice.

