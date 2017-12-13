Yerry Mina's Agent Admits 'No New Barca Contact' Over Proposed £8m January Transfer

Barcelona are no closer to tying up a January deal to bring Colombia international Yerry Mina to Catalonia, according to the player's agent.

Yair Mina - Yerry's uncle and representative - told Spanish radio station COPE (h/t Sport) that there had been no new developments in the deal that would see his nephew and client move to Nou Camp.

Mina has been touted to trade football in Brazil with Palmeiras for La Blaugrana in the winter window due to Samuel Umtiti's injury and Javier Mascherano's desire to leave in search of first-team football.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

However, Mina stated that nothing had yet been arranged to bring the centre-back in earlier than the planned transfer in July 2018.

He said: "There has still been no contact from Barcelona to Palmeiras to sign the player in January. He's a Palmeiras player and there's no indicator to say otherwise. I've spoken with Robert but Barcelona have not defined anything, everything continues as before.

"Barcelona have told Palmeiras officially that the option to buy is for July 2018. To sign him in January Barcelona will have to sit down with Palmeiras and tell them that they want to make use of the option."

I mean, if he promises to do this at the Bernabeu, in front of Ronaldo, sign him up!



Ladies and gentlemen, your next centre-back, Yerry Mina. pic.twitter.com/JCtsPLUCoH — ᵁᴸᵀᴿᴬ® (@UltraAutistic) December 12, 2017

Mina went on to add that, however, if the situation changed and Barca wanted to bring the 23-year-old in next month, he would only be too happy to move there then.

He said: "The player is always willing, he's active and a club employee. If they tell him he will have to arrive in January, he will have no problem."

Mina has played for Palmeira since the summer of 2016 following a £2m switch from Independiente Santa Fe in his homeland, and has racked up 33 appearances for Verdao during that time.

Reports earlier in December had suggested that the fee to take Mina to North East Spain would set Barcelona back around £8m, while Real Madrid are also thought to be sniffing around with the possibility of trying to snatch Mina from under their La Liga rivals' noses.

