'You Can All Relax': Willian Tells Fans He is Happy at Chelsea & Has No Plans to Leave

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Chelsea star Willian has asked fans to "be calm" as he has no intentions of leaving the club.

The Brazilian proved the key man against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, playing a vital part in all of the Blues' goals in the 3-1 win at the Amex.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It was Willian who assisted goals for both Tiemoue Bakayoko and Pedro, before adding one of his own with a clever header.


And having put in one of the most memorable performances of his Chelsea career, he has reiterated his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge, despite the links to other clubs and limited playing time.

"I am always happy here at Chelsea, I really like this club a lot with my heart so I am very happy here," the attacker said to reporters, via the Daily Star.

"I hope that I won't leave in January. I am happy here and the fans can be calm, I am a Chelsea player."

Willian has also urged his teammates to push Manchester City all the way for the Premier League title, although the Etihad side have built a seemingly insurmountable plateau.

"I think on Saturday we had a bad game when we lost against West Ham, but we turned the situation around and played very well," he added.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"We have to play in this same way always to try to win the games. The gap is now 11 points and I think we have to fight until the end.

"There's a lot of games and, in football, everything can happen. We have to fight. We never give up, we have to continue always."

