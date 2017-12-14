Allardyce Says He Plans to Discuss January Targets With Club Chief Farhad Moshiri in the Coming Days

New Everton boss Sam Allardyce has revealed that he will be discussing January targets with club chief Farhad Moshiri ahead of the weekend.

Allardyce, who took over the reins after Ronald Koeman's dismissal, hasn't lost a match since his appointment and the former England manager will be looking to recruit new squad members in the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Big Sam revealed that he would be undertaking discussions with Moshiri quite soon, after being asked if he had transfer talks planned with his employers.

“We’ll probably be doing that at some stage today [Thursday] or tomorrow [Friday]," he said.

“With us not playing until Monday, there will be a conversation between a few of us regarding one or two targets.

“Maybe at some stage we’ll talk about lightening the squad too, because this is a big squad of players at the moment and one or two players may consider their future lies elsewhere.”

Allardyce watched his team beat Newcastle 1-0 on Wednesday night, building on their Merseyside derby draw. But, he has admitted that his players are running on empty as a result of their hectic December schedule.

"It was an exceptionally good performance on the basis that we're perhaps running on empty after playing on Sunday with the effort we put in," he told Sky Sports.

"The defence have done a fantastic job and that has been the bedrock to our upturn in fortunes. We're heading in the right direction, in the top half of the table where we want to finish in May if we can."