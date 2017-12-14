Arsene Wenger Hits Back Over Mesut Ozil 'Take it or Leave it' Arsenal Contract Rumours

Arsene Wenger has refuted media reports that Mesut Ozil has been offered a "take it or leave it" contract offer.

The Arsenal star is about to enter the last six months of his deal with Arsenal, and the British press had alleged that Ozil had been offered one final new deal that he must accept or risk being sold in January.

Wenger was asked by reporters (via Sky Sports) if those rumours were true, but the Frenchman categorically denied that the Gunners had told the Germany international they wouldn't play ball anymore after this supposed last offer.

Arsenal reportedly ready to make Mesut Ozil club's highest paid player https://t.co/dLMUG6rYHN pic.twitter.com/m35uTGtpdY — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 12, 2017

He insisted: "No. Negotiations are always going on with everybody. I said that many times [that I want Sanchez and Ozil to stay] and that's all we can say.

"Is it two years to go? One year to go? Three months to go? The door is always open and for the rest I cannot tell you much more."

Ozil is joined by Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere in being first-team players whose contracts will expire next June, and the trio are yet to put pen-to-paper on extending their stays in North London as of yet.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Another Arsenal senior star whose future has been speculated about is Olivier Giroud.

The French striker reportedly told Wenger that he would like to leave the club if regular first-team football was not forthcoming as he looks for game time ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Commenting on the gossip that he only sees Giroud as an impact player from the bench, Wenger once again acted defensively as he played down those suggestions and stated the 30-year-old would be needed for the packed Christmas fixture schedule.

No one in Premier League history has scored more goals off the bench, for a single team, than Olivier Giroud. His 17 for Arsenal is level with Solskjaer for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/pm92VmyVFT — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) December 12, 2017

He added: "He's not a sub for me, he's a regular. I have plenty of good strikers. You can't play all of them together.

"He's a very important player and I have big respect for him. Look how many French caps he has got since he came here. He's not wasted his time.

"Personally I want him to stay at the club until the end of the season. Then we will see."