Arsene Wenger Refuses to Concede Gunners Title Challenge Is Over Despite Goalless Draw

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger declined to answer questions regarding the title race after seeing his side slip further off the pace after a 0-0 draw with West Ham.

The Gunners dominated for long periods in a wet encounter at the London Stadium, but were unable to convert their chances in another frustrating display.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Wenger refused to be drawn on whether Arsenal's title ambitions were now over, saying: "I don't want to talk about that. It makes good headlines but I don't want to talk about the title at the moment.

"It's one thing to be far away. It's another thing to give up. You don't give up. Our job is to fight for as long as (we) can, and give our best."

The Arsenal boss cut a forlorn figure on the touchline, but told BBC's Match of the Day that he couldn't fault the effort of his players.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

"We had so much of the ball, but it was very frustrating because we could even have lost it at the end. They're happy to defend, they did that against Chelsea and Manchester City, so we couldn't find the opening and the few chances we had we missed.

"I can't fault the effort of the team but West Ham were very good in defence tonight."

The stalemate means Arsenal have only won twice in nine away games this season, and have slipped to 7th place in their quest for a return to next season's Champions League.

