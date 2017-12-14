Aston Villa's Steve Bruce Draws Up Shortlist of 3 Premier League Strikers Ahead of Transfer Window

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is keen to bring in a striker this January, and supposedly has three targets on his hit list.

The Villains boss is eyeing swoops for Swansea youngster Oli McBurnie, Bournemouth's out-of-favour striker Lewis Grabban, and Leicester City outcast Leonardo Ulloa, who is the fans' pick.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Ulloa is way down in the pecking order at the King Power Stadium after trying to force through a move in each of the past two transfer windows.

Ulloa, famously played a huge role in Leicester's unlikely Premier League title triumph in 2016 with some crucial goals, but wanted out the following season after a lack of game time under Claudio Ranieri.

Ulloa would be class. Grabban would do a job aswell. Terry is a big lure, this is why I'm so surprised we haven't loaned anyone from Chelsea. — Villa Snaps 📸 (@VillaSnaps) December 13, 2017

Ulloa from Leicester would be a better choice. We need a centre forward who can head the ball not a failed Norwich striker — Man from the south (@crowngreenexile) December 12, 2017

Get Ulloa from Leicester on loan till the end of the season. #avfc. #missinglink — glenn pinson (@spunkyvillan) December 10, 2017

For me Wells or prob first choice is Ulloa. He always looks a pain in the arse when I watch him. Even his cameo last night he was solid — Andy Fitz (@Fitz_avfc) December 10, 2017

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, he is now being linked with Villa, and fans would welcome a move for him over the other targets.

The Argentine has plied his trade in the second tier of English football before in the colours of Brighton, and scored 23 goals in 50 games for the Seagulls.

It is likely that this statistic is encouraging fans to champion a move for him, but the club would only be able to bring him in on loan deal due to the restrictions of Financial Fair Play.

