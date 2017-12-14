Aston Villa's Steve Bruce Draws Up Shortlist of 3 Premier League Strikers Ahead of Transfer Window

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is keen to bring in a striker this January, and supposedly has three targets on his hit list.

The Villains boss is eyeing swoops for Swansea youngster Oli McBurnie, Bournemouth's out-of-favour striker Lewis Grabban, and Leicester City outcast Leonardo Ulloa, who is the fans' pick.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Ulloa is way down in the pecking order at the King Power Stadium after trying to force through a move in each of the past two transfer windows.

Ulloa, famously played a huge role in Leicester's unlikely Premier League title triumph in 2016 with some crucial goals, but wanted out the following season after a lack of game time under Claudio Ranieri.

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, he is now being linked with Villa, and fans would welcome a move for him over the other targets.

The Argentine has plied his trade in the second tier of English football before in the colours of Brighton, and scored 23 goals in 50 games for the Seagulls.

It is likely that this statistic is encouraging fans to champion a move for him, but the club would only be able to bring him in on loan deal due to the restrictions of Financial Fair Play.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters