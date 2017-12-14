Atletico Set to Battle PSG for Man Utd Target Fabinho as Monaco Star Admits He Will Leave in Summer

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Atletico Madrid are set to join Paris Saint-Germain in the battle for Monaco midfielder Fabinho next summer, according to reports. 

Monaco sold many of the stars of last season's title winning team - including Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe - with many believing Fabinho would also depart as Manchester United were continually linked. However, the 24-year-old stayed with the French champions for another season, but has continued to acquire suitors.

Fabinho has now admitted that 2017/18 is likely to be his last season at Monaco, with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid cited as one possible option. However, they will face competition from PSG, according to Football España.

Speaking to L'Equipe, he said: "It's a possibility, but no one from Atletico has spoken to me or my agent."

Fabinho also added: "Ordinarily, t's my last season at Monaco. I don't think there's the possibility to leave before, I've not had any contact and I haven't asked to leave in January. 

"I'm calm at Monaco, and I wouldn't be able to play in the Champions League with another team."

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

As well as defensive midfield, Fabinho can also play at right-back and PSG may be targeting him as a long term option to add some depth once Dani Alves leaves. 


Fabinho is a Brazil international, and will almost certainly be at next summer's World Cup with his nation as they bid for a first World Cup triumph since 2002.

