Barcelona Could Make Shock Move for Fringe Man Utd Star in Next Transfer Window

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United defender Daley Blind, as his stint at Old Trafford appears to be drawing to a close.

The Dutchman is out of contract at the end of the season and as things currently stand and it is not yet clear whether he will be staying on at the club.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Blind, a 2014 summer signing from Ajax whilst Louis van Gaal was in charge at Old Trafford, has been a bit-part player this season, and has watched from the sidelines as the resurgent Ashley Young has filled in at left-back.

The versatile star now has competition from Luke Shaw, who has recently come back into the picture, and Marcos Rojo who can also play at left-back if required.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

As reported by Marca, via Sport Witness, Barca are interested in taking Blind, who could go for a cut-price fee (or for nothing next summer) in order to cover their own injury problems.

Samuel Umtiti is now a long term injury absentee which is a huge blow given the way he had been performing for the Blaugrana, and the Spanish giants are a little lightweight at the back.

Blind supposedly has the option of another year with United, which could be triggered by the club just so they receive a fee for the player.

