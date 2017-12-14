Bayern's Superstar Stalwart Jerome Boateng Refuses to Rule Out Serie A Switch to Juventus & Inter

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Bayern Munich's star defender Jerome Boateng has refused to rule out a move in the future and fully commit to the Bundesliga champions, amid reported interested from Serie A powerhouses Juventus and Inter Milan.


The German international has spent his entire career in his native country bar a single season with Manchester City in 2010. However, he has unexpectedly put potential suitors on red alert, revealing to Bild (via Calciomercato) that he would be willing to leave the Bavarians in the future:

"Future with Bayern Munich? To play in a foreign league has always been on my mind. It will depend [on] the situation but let's see."

The 29-year-old is currently enjoying his seventh campaign at the Allianz Arena and has firmly established himself as one of the finest central defenders in world football.

Juventus are still reeling from the loss of Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan in the summer and are extremely interested in acquiring Boateng's services. The Italian international was a crucial figure with the Turin giants and thus far, new loan-signing Benedikt Howedes has been unable to match his impact.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Inter currently have a capable partnership in the centre of defence in Brazilian veteran Joao Miranda and rising talent Milan Skriniar. However, the prospect of signing one of the world's finest is incredibly alluring for the Nerazzurri and they will look to pursue the stalwart, should he become available.

The 2014 World Cup winner's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, giving Bayern time to tie the superstar down and to attempt to quench his thirst for travel.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters