Chelsea Starlet Targeted By Premier League Clubs Due to Breakdown in Contract Talks

Chelsea wonderkid Kyle Scott is a target for both Leicester City and Huddersfield Town as his contact talks have stalled.

The 19-year-old playmaker is regarded as one of the hottest prospects at Chelsea.

He was denied a loan move to Reading in the summer as the Blues struggled to complete the deal to bring Danny Drinkwater to Stamford Bridge.

Scott is yet to feature for the Blues first-team, but has impressed in the Checkatrade trophy.

He also made an appearance on the bench for Chelsea’s opening two fixtures of the current Premier League season.

However, according to The Sun, Scott is concerned about his lack of game time and could look for a move somewhere else, a move that’s reportedly put Huddersfield and Leicester on red alert as both sides look to bolster their ranks.

Scott’s current deal expires in 2019, but Chelsea are keen to extend it.

Antonio Conte’s men cruised to victory over Huddersfield on Monday night with goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro ensuring a comfortable away win.

Speaking after the clash, Conte claimed Chelsea can still catch Manchester City at the top of the pack.

But the Italian admitted only a spectacular City collapse will make that likely.

He said: “It doesn't mean we don't want to try to catch them but we have to hope they have a big, big slip and for us then to win every game in this league.”