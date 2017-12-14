Danny Rose Backs Tottenham to Halt Manchester City's Record-Breaking Winning Run

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Danny Rose believes Spurs can end Manchester City's sensational winning run of 15 Premier League games, after having done a similar number on Chelsea last term.

The England international claims his side have no fears and are up for the challenge at the Etihad on Saturday, despite missing injured star defender Toby Alderweireld and the currently suspended Davison Sanchez.

The Citizens have amounted a staggering 52 Premier League goals this campaign and broke the record consecutive wins in England's top flight.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However Spurs' Rose is confident they can replicate their efforts from the previous season - ending Chelsea's 13 game unbeaten run - as they enter the game off the back of three consecutive victories.

Rose said, as quoted by The Mirror"We were the first ones to beat City last season, we disrupted Chelsea's unbeaten run.

"It's a challenge we all look forward to. It's a challenge the manager looks forward to. In these games, he knows he's going to get 100% from everyone. There's going to be a lot of eyes watching us this weekend.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"We'll go there and relish it. They are in good form. At the minute, they do look very frightening - scoring goals, they kept a clean sheet against Swansea on Wednesday night.

"But we've done alright there in the past couple of seasons and that should give us some confidence at the weekend.

"With the offensive players we've got, when teams come at us, it suits us better. We’ll be looking forward to watching our offensive players getting right up against City and causing them problems.”

