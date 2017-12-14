David Moyes Reveals He's 'Really Enjoying it Here' After Spirited Performance in Draw With Arsenal

West Ham manager David Moyes heaped praise on his side after they valiantly battled to a 0-0 draw with Arsenal at the London Stadium.

Despite being on the back foot for the majority of the game, the Hammers defended stoutly, and almost stole victory after Javier Hernandez struck the crossbar as the game headed into stoppage time.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day, the West Ham boss praised his sides spirit, and revealed he is relishing his current role. "I'm really enjoying it here. The players, the training, and the supporters have been great, even though I'd heard bad things.

"There's a good spirit at the moment. They're all at it together at the moment. There's a lot to improve but the first thing was to stop conceding goals."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The West Ham boss acknowledged it had been another tough day at the office for his players, and took time to reflect on what might have been for his side.

"It was another difficult game, we've played Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal. I have to give the players credit for defending well and being resolute.

"(The winner) would have been greedy. But if you've seen what the players have done over the last couple of weeks, their work deserved that."