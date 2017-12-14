Eddie Howe Left Frustrated With Defeat But Encouraged by Bournemouth's Performance

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was left frustrated after his side were forced to leave Old Trafford empty-handed. The Cherries chose not to sit back and soak up the pressure, instead opting for a more attacking mentality. 

Speaking on his game plan, Howe told the club's website: "With the ball, we wanted to be as brave as we could and try to dominate possession. I wouldn’t say we dominated possession, but when we had the ball I thought we were good and our passages of play were strong."

The trio of Callum Wilson, Joshua King and Junior Stanislas posed constant problems for the Manchester United back line, though, their efforts were met by the resistance of David de Gea in goal. 

Howe was full of compliments for Manchester United's goalkeeper after his side's failure to find a way past him. Howe said: 

"They [United] have an outstanding goalkeeper [De Gea] who made a number of good saves and maybe we could have done better in and around their box, but when you consider the opposition and where were playing, I was very pleased with players."

Romelu Lukaku's first-half header was enough to ensure the hosts all three points, but Bournemouth continued to impress throughout the game, creating more chances than United, which pleased Howe.

Howe added: "We’re disappointed because we’ve been beaten, but I’m really pleased with the performance. I thought we were very good today and were very disciplined out of possession. 

"We were also very good with the ball and created numerous chances.

"We really did establish ourselves in the game very early and there were some really good individual performances today. The team functioned very well."

Bournemouth's tough schedule shows no signs of easing, as they face both Liverpool and Chelsea in their next two league games. However, based off Wednesday night's performance Howe will be buoyant that his side can muster something out of those games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters