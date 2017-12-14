Ex-Leeds United Starlet Being Tracked by Barcelona After Impressing in La Liga

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Villarreal man Alfonso Pedraza, according to reports.

21-year-old winger Pedraza in particular is something of a shock target for Ernesto Valverde's table-topping side, after having made 14 league appearances for Championship Leeds United on loan in the second half of last season.

He is currently out on loan again, this time at Alaves where he has fifteen appearances in all competitions this season. 

According to IBTimes, Barcelona are looking at the versatile wide man, whose contract runs until 2022, as potential transfer target.

The report claims that Pedreza has a €20m release clause in his contracts, though that number are unlikely to phase the financial muscle of Barcelona. 

Pedraza has been mooted as a possible long term replacement for Jordi Alba, after being deployed by Alaves at left back for much of this season.

He has drawn comparisons with Gareth Bale and Denis Cheryshev for attacking style and goal threat.


It is also suggested that Barcelona could face competition for Pedraza, with both Newcastle and Southampton having been linked with the Spaniard in the summer, with Rafael Benitez still thought to be interested in the left sided player.

