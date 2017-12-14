Gunners Midfielder Jack Wilshere Says There's Been 'No Update' on His Contract Situation at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed that there isn't much going on relating to a new Gunners deal.

The English international will be out of contract at the end of the season and free to negotiate terms with other clubs in January. But Arsene Wenger has said that he's hoping to have things sorted out before that time comes.

Wilshere, though, has no idea what's going on. And speaking to Sky Sports after making his first Premier League start for the Londoners in 577 days against West Ham on Wednesday, he claimed that things haven't changed much.

577 - Jack Wilshere is starting a Premier League match for Arsenal for the first time since May 15th 2016 (vs Aston Villa); 577 days ago. Selected. pic.twitter.com/KfEikMfn9Y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2017

"There's no update, we're in the same position we were in two weeks ago," he declared.

"There's not really a date in the diary. I've only read what he (Wenger) has said in the media."

"At the moment, I'm concentrating on staying fit and staying in the team," he said. "That will look after itself and when it's the right time, I'm sure the boss will pull me so we can have a chat.

"I'm happy. I said before that I was happy, I was just waiting for my opportunity. It came and I think I took it well."

Irons boss David Moyes is monitoring the situation at the Emirates, and has said that Wilshere would be worth chasing if he became available.

"Jack Wilshere would be someone who we'd have to look at if he was available," Moyes said.

"I also want to make sure we're looking at players who can be at the club for a long period and not just in for a short period.

Wilshere's midweek return had little impact as the Gunners could only manager a 0-0 draw. But the player will be hoping for more opportunities to make his mark and prove himself worthy of a new deal heading towards the new year.