Jose Mourinho Lashes Out to Questions About the Manchester Derby Defeat Prior to Bournemouth Win

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Whilst Manchester United have already played another fixture since the incident, it’s clear that the fallout from their 2-1 defeat against Manchester City last weekend is still very much present.

Whilst the final score had only a single goal’s difference, the defeat left Jose Mourinho’s side 11 points behind their rivals, putting their title hopes in even more jeopardy already.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The clash in the tunnel after the match was the flavour of the week with journalists and plenty of them wanted answers from Mourinho in his press conference prior to Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth, during which striker Romelu Lukaku broke his scoring drought.

But it didn’t go down too well with the United manager.

He was bombarded with countless questions about the tunnel clash, rather than the clash with the Cherries that was a day later, leading Mourinho to slam the reporters there and then.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"You don't like Bournemouth eh? You don't respect them?" he said.

"You don't think they are a team capable to come to Old Trafford and do well? No respect for Eddie Howe? No respect for their players?"

His programme notes ahead of the Bournemouth fixture also added to the mixer, with the manager commenting on one moment in particular from the previous clash with City.

Obviously talking about the incident in which Ander Herrera went down in the box, supposedly from a challenge from Nicolas Otamendi, with a ‘clear penalty’ not being given.

As news of this hit Twitter, fans had their say:

It seems Jose really cannot get away from it...

