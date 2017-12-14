Jose Mourinho Offers Up Typically Sarcastic Response to 'EPL Title Race Over' Question

Jose Mourinho has responded in typical Mourinho fashion to questions that the Premier League title race is already over due to Manchester City's 11-point lead.

The Manchester United boss sarcastically told reporters (h/t BBC Sport) that he would be "on holiday in Brazil or Los Angeles" if the race for England's top flight trophy was already over as it would be the end of the season.

United currently trail their city rivals by a seemingly unassailable 11 points after Pep Guardiola's men chalked up a record 15th league win thanks to a 4-0 victory away at Swansea City.

'I'd be in Brazil if I thought the title race was over'.



Fighting talk from Jose Mourinho.



➡️ https://t.co/S0ENxuxFUz pic.twitter.com/j14JPpFYO9 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 14, 2017

Mourinho, who saw his side beaten 2-1 by City at Old Trafford on Sunday, was asked if it was impossible for his players to mount an extraordinary comeback and lift the title themselves - and the Portuguese gaffer offered up a typically droll response.

He remarked: "[The title race] is only over in May. If it is over now I go on holiday to Brazil or Los Angeles.

"The City game was a big one, and a defeat does not help in your recovery - victories help, defeats don't.

The delusion is strong in this one... — Ian Ramirez (@IanDiMaggio) December 14, 2017

"Bournemouth were difficult opponents and difficult conditions. If we had scored the second it would have been a calm night for us. I am pleased with the three points. They had one more day's rest than us, they were fresher than us, and mentally fresher because a big match takes more from our players."

United have won five of their last six league matches to try and keep pace with City's unrelenting machine, but their hopes of a first league trophy in five seasons suffered a huge blow when they lost the Manchester derby on home soil four days ago.

The Red Devils face West Brom, Leicester City, Burnley and Southampton - all winnable matches - in the league over the Christmas period with the hope of reeling in their bitter rivals before the New Year.

