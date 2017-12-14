Journalist Claims Jurgen Klopp Made Big Promise to Liverpool Board After Signing New Contract

It has been a frustrating couple of days for Liverpool's charismatic manager Jurgen Klopp. However, the German is still very much committed to the long run at Anfield according to journalist and author Raphael Honigstein.

The Reds managed two disappointing Premier League draws in their last two home matches, which has seen them relinquish their top four position to Tottenham Hotspur.

Nevertheless, Klopp's impressive and entertaining brand of football makes him a fans' favourite amongst the club's supporters and many neutrals regardless of his failure to win a trophy with the Merseysiders just yet.

Here's @honigstein discussing how long he thinks Klopp will spend as Liverpool manager #LFC pic.twitter.com/V0uQ5KIAla — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 13, 2017

The two-time Bundesliga winner signed a new six-year contract at Anfield last summer, which will take him him through to the end of 2022 season as manager.





According to German journalist Honigstein (as reported uploaded to Twitter by Guillem Balague) in what will be music to the ears of Reds fans, Klopp gave the board his word that he would never work for another club in the Premier League.





Honigstein, who has worked as an expert on German football for BT Sport, ESPN and Sky and has also written a book on Klopp, also claimed that is is conceivable that the current Liverpool boss could finish his club managerial career in 2022 - if he he can achieve success at Anfield.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The journalist also claimed that it would be Klopp's "fantasy" to finish after seven years at Liverpool and maybe take over take over the reins of the German national team.

The words of Honigstein will give Liverpool fans renewed faith in the commitment of their manager and will hope that the both Klopp and his team can add trophies to Liverpool's cabinet long before summer of 2022.