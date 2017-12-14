Jurgen Klopp Bemoans His Side's Luck as Liverpool Stutter to Draw Against West Brom

December 14, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lamented his side's luck following Liverpool's second successive home draw in three days, a 0-0 draw against West Brom on Wednesday.

Klopp was denied a winner in a game lacking in clear-cut chances as officials ruled out Dominic Solanke's effort for handball in the 82nd minute and had to settle for a point, which is something that irked the German once the game had finished.

Asked about the decision, speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I don't know. It's twice deflected and I'm still not sure if it's the hand on the ball.

"And look, there will be a lot of points on the side saying it was the right decision, and some on the other side, and we will not get it back, so for sure we cannot change it. 

"You need in a game like this a little bit of luck, to score at the right moment, and obviously we did not have it."

The point for Liverpool sees them level on points with Tottenham in 4th and Burnley in 6th as the race for a Champions League place gathers pace.

Despite Klopp's disappointment at claiming a point, it could have been worse for the Reds as West Brom had chances to win the game through Hal Robson-Kanu and Ahmed Hegazy.

Klopp, however, believes his side aren't getting the rub of the green with minor refereeing decisions and those decisions are beginning to add up in what was a frustrating night at Anfield.

He continued, stating: "A lot of things around ref decisions feel not good for us in the moment, to be honest. 

"They can obviously do what they think is right in all of the different moments, and we have to accept it, that's our life."

Liverpool must now turn their attention to their next Premier League game away to Bournemouth on Sunday, with Klopp and his players under no illusions about how tough the game will be following their 4-3 collapse against the same opponents in December last year. 

