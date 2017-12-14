Mauricio Pochettino Admits Tottenham Star Wasn't Happy About Being on the Bench for Brighton Win

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted Dele Alli was not happy about being a substitute for Wednesday's game with Brighton.

As reported on Football.London, Pochettino was asked about Alli's frustration about being on the bench for the 2-0 win as the midfielder looked far from happy when he came on for Erik Lamela in the 74th minute.

In his post mach conference, Pochettino told the press of Alli's reaction to being on the bench, saying: "No one is happy, the young ones or the senior players. The more experienced, the most important with the massive salary and the people who have a smaller salary, that is football, or not? Yes or no? Sure he's not happy, but like another player like Trippier, Davies and everyone on the bench. They all wanted to play."

The Spurs boss did say that he expected a reaction as such from the 21-year-old, adding: "How did Moussa Dembele react? How did a player at Manchester United or Arsenal react, or Liverpool when they are on the bench? Come on."

Continuing his point, he said: "Tottenham is a special one to create problems. Dele Alli was on the bench and then played 20 minutes. He’s such an important player for us. How would another player react when they’re on the bench? Sure they’re not happy."

The win over Brighton moved Spurs back into the top four, but face a tough game on Saturday when they travel to runaway leaders Manchester City.