Mesut Ozil Urges Barcelona to Make Position Known as He Considers Future But Man Utd Also Lurk

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has reportedly urged Barcelona to make it clear within the next two weeks if they plan to formalise interest in him as he looks to consider all his options as his contract at the Emirates Stadium edges ever closer to its June expiry.

Despite his Real Madrid past, Ozil has been heavily linked with a switch to Camp, potentially as early as January, as a cheaper and more attainable alternative to Philippe Coutinho.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo (MD), the German World Cup winner is interested in the possibility of joining Barça - unlike Coutinho, he would be eligible to play for the club in the Champions League this season - and is yet to make any commitments.

However, he is said to be keen to know what Barça's intentions are sooner rather than later, seemingly so that he can make the most informed decision on his future by having all his options presented in front of him.

The report from MD also states that Ozil is yet to commit to any single club.

However, despite suggestions he wants Barça to make their position clear, the Daily Mail claims that Ozil would prefer to join Manchester United instead.

Negotiations are ongoing, but it is said that 29-year-old has turned down Arsenal's highest contract offer of £235k-per-week and wants £300k. It is also suggested that he has informed friends he is 'eyeing a switch to United'.

The biggest thing driving the United speculation appears to be the fact that Ozil has worked with manager Jose Mourinho before, enjoying success together at Real Madrid.

