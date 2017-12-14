Napoli President Reveals Club Want Atleti Full-Back But Have Been Told to Wait Until Summer

Napoli president Auerlio De Laurentiis has conceded that the club are keen to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko, but will have to sit tight after being told 'they can't give him to me until June'.

With the highly influential Faouzi Ghoulam a victim of a long-term injury, Napoli have been heavily linked with a move for the Croatia international.

The 25-year-old has only made four La Liga appearances so far this season after playing second fiddle to Juanfran, and could therefore be keen on a move back to the Italian top flight after arriving in Spain from Sassuolo in 2016.

Primarily a right-back, Vrsaljko is a versatile star who could well fill in for the crocked Ghoulam, and film producer De Laurentiis said of the idea, as quoted by Football Italia: "Yes, but it’s complicated.

"I spoke to Atletico’s President [Enrique Cerezo] on the phone recently an he told me that he can’t give him to me now, but in June, because they have too many games."

Napoli are having a fine season over in Serie A and currently sit second in the table just a point behind Inter who are still unbeaten. But games, and travel, are about to come thick and fast with the club dropping into the Europa League, and the next couple of months or so could bring about a true test of their title credentials.

