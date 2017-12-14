Napoli President Reveals Club Want Atleti Full-Back But Have Been Told to Wait Until Summer

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Napoli president Auerlio De Laurentiis has conceded that the club are keen to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko, but will have to sit tight after being told 'they can't give him to me until June'.

With the highly influential Faouzi Ghoulam a victim of a long-term injury, Napoli have been heavily linked with a move for the Croatia international.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has only made four La Liga appearances so far this season after playing second fiddle to Juanfran, and could therefore be keen on a move back to the Italian top flight after arriving in Spain from Sassuolo in 2016.

Primarily a right-back, Vrsaljko is a versatile star who could well fill in for the crocked Ghoulam, and film producer De Laurentiis said of the idea, as quoted by Football Italia: "Yes, but it’s complicated.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"I spoke to Atletico’s President [Enrique Cerezo] on the phone recently an he told me that he can’t give him to me now, but in June, because they have too many games."

Napoli are having a fine season over in Serie A and currently sit second in the table just a point behind Inter who are still unbeaten. But games, and travel, are about to come thick and fast with the club dropping into the Europa League, and the next couple of months or so could bring about a true test of their title credentials.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters