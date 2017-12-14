PHOTO: Belgium Star Thomas Meunier Joins Man Utd...On Teammate's Football Manager Game

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has found himself a new club - well the digital version of himself at least - on international teammate Christian Kabasele's Football Manager 18.

The full-back, who has previously admitted to being a Manchester United fan, joined the Red Devils in Kabasele's version of FM18, and the Watford man made sure to let him know by posting the announcement on Twitter.

"Congratulations @ThomMills," Kabasele tweeted in French, along with an image of the £32.6m transfer confirmation.

Meunier, promptly saw the funny side and responded by saying: "Olala a nice contract," to which Kabasele answered: "We know where the rumours came from now."

While it's all a joke, certain reports claim that United boss Jose Mourinho is preparing a £30m bid to bring the player to Old Trafford next year.  And based on what the Belgian said back in February, it appears that he will not be averse.


"I've never hidden that I'm a big fan of Manchester United, which remains, in my eyes, the real force in world football," he declared.

Could this be another of those FM predictions that comes to fruition?

